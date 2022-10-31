Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,185 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,628. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

