Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,862,555. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.40 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.