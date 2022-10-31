Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after buying an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 99,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,687. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.50%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock worth $88,241,134. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

