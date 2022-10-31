Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TE Connectivity Stock Performance
TEL traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $123.22. 30,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,016. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.