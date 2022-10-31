Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $123.22. 30,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,016. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.