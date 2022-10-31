EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in October

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 675,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,588.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQGPF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of EQB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $35.34 on Monday. EQB has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

