EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 3.3 %

EQT stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

EQT Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.