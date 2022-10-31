Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $118.30 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00009406 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $118.30 million and $1.20 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,395.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00267250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00118307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00723416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.53 or 0.00561551 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00232599 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,671,009 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.