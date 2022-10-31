ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.84.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 8,386 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $29,183.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 110,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $409,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,381,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,140,515.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,013 shares of company stock worth $754,189. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ESS Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESS Tech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 17.3% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

