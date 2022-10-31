Essential Utilities (WTRG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) recently:

10/28/2022 – Essential Utilities was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/20/2022 – Essential Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $44.00.

10/12/2022 – Essential Utilities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

WTRG traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.48. 36,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after acquiring an additional 972,618 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after buying an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after buying an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,076,000 after buying an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

