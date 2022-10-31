Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT Raised to SEK 220 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 220 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ETTYF. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $21.00 during midday trading on Monday. Essity AB has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $33.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.