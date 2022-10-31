Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $3.41 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $24.78 or 0.00119368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.41 billion and $406.27 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,755.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00021814 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00270303 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00724180 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00564987 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00230961 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00258786 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,648,499 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
