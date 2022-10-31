Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.29.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %
EEFT stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.82. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92.
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
