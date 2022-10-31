Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.3 days.

EUXTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Euronext from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Euronext from €101.00 ($103.06) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($105.82) to €91.50 ($93.37) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

EUXTF stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. Euronext has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

