Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 1,717 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 144,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 126,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 121,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 58,339 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 475,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 49,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

