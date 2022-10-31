Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $120.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 222.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

