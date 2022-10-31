Evoke Wealth LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $57.56 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

