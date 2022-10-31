Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 279 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 305,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 76,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

