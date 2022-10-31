Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 463 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.5 %

TSCO stock opened at $223.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.