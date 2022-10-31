Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 4,769 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evoke Wealth LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

