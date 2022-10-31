Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.