Evoke Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.27 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.61. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.23.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

