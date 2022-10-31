EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

EVRAZ Stock Performance

Shares of EVRZF stock remained flat at $1.22 on Monday. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel and value-added products, including infrastructure steel, rails, large-diameter pipes, and oil country tubular goods.

