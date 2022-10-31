EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
EVRAZ Stock Performance
Shares of EVRZF stock remained flat at $1.22 on Monday. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.
About EVRAZ
