Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Exelon by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Exelon by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 110,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 141,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

