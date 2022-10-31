Extra Space Storage (EXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $178.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.18. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.36%.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

