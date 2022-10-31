Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,422 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $94,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $109.89 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

