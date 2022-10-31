Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a market cap of $461.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

