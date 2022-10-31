EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from EZZ Life Science’s previous final dividend of $0.0045.
EZZ Life Science Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About EZZ Life Science
