EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from EZZ Life Science’s previous final dividend of $0.0045.

EZZ Life Science Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About EZZ Life Science

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited provides skin care and consumer health products in Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brought in Lines and Company Owned products. It is involved in the wholesale distribution of EAORON branded skin care products to pharmacies, supermarkets, and specialist retailers, as well as grocery retailers.

