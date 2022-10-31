Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,278,700 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 2,037,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance

FBGGF remained flat at $15.03 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. Fabege AB has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Get Fabege AB (publ) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.