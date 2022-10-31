Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik Buys 4,300 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $100,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $517,213.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TriMas Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 272,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,481. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $959.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in TriMas by 371.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in TriMas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the second quarter worth $228,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair cut shares of TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

