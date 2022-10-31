Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Farmers National Banc Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 87,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,223. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $468.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

