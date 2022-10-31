FARO Technologies (FARO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. FARO Technologies has set its Q3 2022 guidance at -$0.08-$0.08 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $(0.08)-0.08 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $29.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 87,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after buying an additional 70,956 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

