Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AGM opened at $114.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.37. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

