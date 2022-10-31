Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $114.46 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 17.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

