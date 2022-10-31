Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $63.40 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0850 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $63.40 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00093276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00069170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007148 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

