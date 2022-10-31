FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on November 15th

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20.
FFD Financial Stock Performance
FFDF stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
FFD Financial Company Profile
