FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.28 on November 15th

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20.

FFD Financial Stock Performance

FFDF stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

