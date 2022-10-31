Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 800,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 333.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRRPF shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $6.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.