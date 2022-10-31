FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.74

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FIH Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.
FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.
