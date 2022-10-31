FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.74

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FIH Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get FIH Mobile alerts:

FIH Mobile Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.