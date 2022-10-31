Financial Contrast: Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) versus Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Novonix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault N/A 1.95% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Novonix and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 272.74%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Novonix.

0.1% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Novonix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novonix and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million 133.62 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Energy Vault has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novonix.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Novonix on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.