Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,651 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NUMV traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. 124,499 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.