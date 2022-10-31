Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Buys 701 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 1.4% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

DSI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.10. 3,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,640. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $93.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.80.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

