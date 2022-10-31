Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.66. 13,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,679. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

