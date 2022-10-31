Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.09. 275,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,800,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

