First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BUSE. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.70 on Friday. First Busey has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $55,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.