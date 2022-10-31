First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) PT Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,883.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Busey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Busey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in First Busey by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

