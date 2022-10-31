First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.69. 46,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,055. The company has a market capitalization of $241.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 377,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

