First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,699,800 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 1,938,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

First Mining Gold Stock Down 5.8 %

OTCMKTS:FFMGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. 97,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. First Mining Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

