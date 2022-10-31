First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FN. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$34.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.40. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$45.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.24.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 69.94%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.42 per share, with a total value of C$25,047.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,748,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$297,653,007.23.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.