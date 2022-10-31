First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FSD)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FSD opened at $11.06 on Monday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,519,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

