FirstEnergy (FE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) in the last few weeks:

10/24/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $34.00.

10/21/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – FirstEnergy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.0 %

FE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,912,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,339. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

