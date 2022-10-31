Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after buying an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.04.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.83. The stock had a trading volume of 69,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,020. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

