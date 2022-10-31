flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) PT Lowered to €18.50 at Berenberg Bank

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered flatexDEGIRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNNTF opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

